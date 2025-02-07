Fact or Fiction: Freeze on communication causes recall on eggs to not be announced?

(KGTV) — A dire warning going around social media claims there's a huge recall on chicken and Eggland's Best eggs which is not being announced to the public because of a freeze on communications from the CDC and FDA.

But that's fiction.

As pointed out by the website Snopes, recalls of chicken and egg products are handled by the Department of Agriculture.

Snopes contacted the agency which said it has not issued any such recall.

President Trump's pause on communications from health agencies expired February 1 and reportedly had an exception for any communications that might affect critical health and safety.