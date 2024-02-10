Fact or Fiction: Fre cocaine samples stapled to business cards?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims an accused drug dealer was arrested for offering free samples of cocaine stapled to business cards.

It's true.

Police say the man tried to boost his drug dealing business by handing out cards at a casino in Calgary, Canada.

The cards included the name Alex Lee and had a small baggie of what appeared to be cocaine stapled to the back.

Police had been looking for the mysterious Mr. Lee since Christmas.

On February 3, they say they found their man.

They arrested Seyyed Amir Razavi with more than fifty dime bags of drugs and a box of mostly empty cards with Alex Lee written on them.

