Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Former President Trump sent Father's Day tweet to 'losers of the world'?

items.[0].videoTitle
An image you may have seen appears to be a message sent out from former President Donald Trump in which he wishes Happy Father's Day to all the "losers of the world."
Posted at 1:58 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 04:58:08-04

(KGTV) — An image you may have seen appears to be a message sent out from former President Donald Trump in which he wishes Happy Father's Day to all the "losers of the world."

It's legit. In an email message sent to his supporters, the former president says "Happy Father's Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together."

Donald Trump actually has a history of extending best wishes to so-called "haters and losers," including a tweet sent out in 2013 on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP