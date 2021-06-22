Fact or Fiction: Former President Trump sent Father's Day tweet to 'losers of the world'?

(KGTV) — An image you may have seen appears to be a message sent out from former President Donald Trump in which he wishes Happy Father's Day to all the "losers of the world."

It's legit. In an email message sent to his supporters, the former president says "Happy Father's Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs and other Losers of the world. Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together."

Donald Trump actually has a history of extending best wishes to so-called "haters and losers," including a tweet sent out in 2013 on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.