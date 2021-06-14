Fact or Fiction: Former President Trump says he'll be reinstated?

(KGTV) — Several media outlets, including The New York Times and the National Review, are reporting former President Donald Trump is telling people he expects to be reinstated in August.

Trump continues to make the baseless claim he was cheated out of an election victory last November and he's reportedly saying he'll be reinstated after the so-called audits in Arizona and Georgia are completed.

But that's an impossibility. There is no constitutional mechanism for reinstating a former president.

Also, even if the electoral votes from Georgia and Arizona were reassigned from Joe Biden to Trump, Biden would still win.