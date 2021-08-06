Fact or Fiction: Former President Trump putting out 'Trump cards?'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some images you may have seen on social media claim to show "Trump Cards" that former President Donald Trump wants his supporters to carry.

It's true. Trump's PAC sent two emails asking supporters to carry the red and gold cards which look like credit cards and carry the former president's signature.

The emails ask the recipient to vote on the card design they like best and to donate money. The emails did not detail other specific uses for the cards and it's not clear how they might be obtained or allocated.