Fact or Fiction: Former Mets player Bobby Bonilla gets $1 million a year?

Fact or Fiction: Retired Player gets $1M a year
Posted at 8:30 PM, Jul 01, 2021
(KGTV) — You may have heard that former baseball player Bobby Bonilla gets a million dollars a year from the New York Mets, even though he's been retired since 2001.

It's true. July 1 is the day Bonilla gets paid each year.

In 2000, the Mets agreed to buy out the rest of Bonilla's $5.9 million contract. But instead of paying it at the time, they agreed to make annual payments of $1.1 million for 25 years, starting in 2011.

And why did the Mets push for that deferment? They wanted to invest the money with the late disgraced financier Bernie Madoff.

