(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a former major leaguer is still playing professional baseball at the age of 57!

It's true.

Erik Pappas is the backup catcher and first baseman for Greece in the European Championship which started September 24.

He is also a coach on the team.

The Chicago native was born April 25,1966.

He was drafted by the Angels in 1984 and played for the Cubs and Cardinals from 1991 to 1994.

Pappas originally joined the Greek team back in 2004.