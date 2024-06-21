Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Former Congressman George Santos is starting an OnlyFans page?

Posted at 8:15 PM, Jun 20, 2024

(KGTV) — A headline you may have seen claims former Congressman George Santos is starting an OnlyFans page.

This one's true.

If you're not familiar with OnlyFans, it's a subscription-based website primarily used by people to produce pornography.

However, Santos is making clear that's not what he'll be doing.

In a post on X, Santos says his page won't have any adult content.

He says his site will be a place to "get the full behind-the-scenes access" to everything he's working on.

He's charging people $29.99 a month to subscribe.

Santos was expelled from Congress last year for crimes, including, ironically, using campaign funds to make purchases on OnlyFans.

