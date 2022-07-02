Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Former baseball player Bobby Bonilla gets $1M a year from Mets?

You may have heard that former baseball player Bobby Bonilla gets a million dollars a year from the New York Mets, even though he's been retired since 2001.
Posted at 9:11 PM, Jul 01, 2022
It's true.

July 1 is the day Bonilla gets paid each year.

In 2000, the Mets agreed to buy out the rest of Bonilla's $5.9 million contract.

But instead of paying it at the time, they agreed to make annual payments of $1.1 million for 25 years, starting in 2011.

So why did the Mets push for that deferment?

They wanted to invest the money with the late disgraced financier Bernie Madoff.

