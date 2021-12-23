Fact or Fiction: Former arsonist the new fire chief in Illinois town?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a former arsonist is the new fire chief in one Illinois town.

It’s true.

On December 20th, Jerame Simmons was named acting fire chief of the Prairie du Pont Volunteer Fire Department in St. Claire County, Illinois.

Simmons pleaded guilty to arson more than 20 years ago after setting fire to a vacant home and a high school.

Illinois' governor has since pardoned him.

But the department's firefighters are not impressed.

10 of them quit on the spot when the former chief was replaced by Simmons, leaving the town with just three firefighters.

