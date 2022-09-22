Fact or Fiction: Ford tests safety app for pedestrians?

(KGTV) — A curious story you may have seen claims Ford is developing a new app for pedestrians to download to help prevent Ford cars from running them over.

It's basically true.

Ford is developing an app that would run on people's phones.

If a person with that app comes into the path of a car using Ford's SYNC system, the driver will be alerted with dashboard graphics or sounds.

Ford planned to demo the app at a conference in Los Angeles.

No word how far away the technology can detect a potential victim.