Fact or Fiction: Ford recalls thousands of Broncos on same day OJ Sympson passed away?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard about the death of OJ Simpson claims Ford recalled thousands of Broncos on the same day Simpson passed away.

It's true.

OJ Simpson and the car became synonymous in 1994 after he famously led police on a low speed chase while riding in a white Bronco driven by his friend Al Cowlings.

Simpson died of cancer April 10 at the age of 76.

Coincidentally, Ford recalled 44,000 broncos that same day because of a possible fire hazard.

And that's not the only link between Simpson and the car.

Ford discontinued the Bronco in 1996 and planned to bring it back on July 9, 2021.

But after discovering that was Simpson's birthday, the release was delayed a few days.

