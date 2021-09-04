Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Ford built a "Very Gay" Raptor?

items.[0].videoTitle
Fact or Fiction: Ford creates "very gay" raptor
Posted at 8:18 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 23:18:58-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Some pictures going around claim to show Ford's new "Very Gay” Raptor.

The vehicle is painted in gold dust and rainbow colors. Many people assume this is some sort of a joke.

But the car is real.

Ford of Germany created the car in response to a social media troll who referred to the “Performance Blue” color option on the Ranger Raptor as "very gay." So Ford decided to create an actual Very Gay Raptor and debuted it as part of the Cologne Pride event.

The car is not for sale though.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DONATE TODAY

DONATE TODAY