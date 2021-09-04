Fact or Fiction: Ford built a "Very Gay" Raptor?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Some pictures going around claim to show Ford's new "Very Gay” Raptor.

The vehicle is painted in gold dust and rainbow colors. Many people assume this is some sort of a joke.

But the car is real.

Ford of Germany created the car in response to a social media troll who referred to the “Performance Blue” color option on the Ranger Raptor as "very gay." So Ford decided to create an actual Very Gay Raptor and debuted it as part of the Cologne Pride event.

The car is not for sale though.