Fact or Fiction: Footage shows police confronting burglary suspect on toilet?

(KGTV) — Police body cam footage appears to show officers confronting a burglary suspect on the toilet.

It's very real.

The Lakewood, Colorado Police Department released footage showing officers responding to a burglar alarm March 29.

They used a drone to track the suspect to a room which, yes, turned out to be the bathroom.

They opened the door to find him sitting on the toilet.

He followed orders to come out with his hands up.

After pulling up his pants, the man was taken to jail where he faces second degree burglary charges.

As police said in their Facebook post, they see a lot of things “in the line of doody.”

