FACT OR FICTION: Florida wants teenagers to take undocumented immigrants' jobs?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims Florida was considering using teenagers as a replacement for undocumented immigrants who are being deported.

It's true.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has argued a younger workforce could help replace migrant labor.

So Republicans in the Florida House passed a bill that would have allowed 16 and 17-year-olds to work overnight on school days and work longer than an 8-hour day before a school day.

Some 14 and 15-year-olds would also have been allowed to work those hours.

Although it passed the Florida house, the bill failed to advance in the State Senate.

So, at least for now, the proposal is dead.