Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Florida school district rejects donation of dictionaries due to new law?

A story you may have heard claims a Florida school district has rejected a donation of dictionaries because of a new law.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 22:30:02-04

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims a Florida school district has rejected a donation of dictionaries because of a new law.

It's true.

The Venice Rotary Club has been donating dictionaries to Sarasota elementary schools for 15 years.

But the district declined this year's donation because Florida law now requires all reading materials in schools be selected by a certified education media specialist.

Sarasota has not filled that position yet.

So the district won't accept any book donations until January at the earliest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations