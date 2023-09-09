Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Florida man arrested trying to cross Atlantic on hamster wheel?

A headline that caught our eye claims a Florida man was arrested trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a giant hamster wheel.
Posted at 7:29 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 22:29:17-04

It's actually true and he's done it before.

In 2021, Ray Baluchi tried to use the vessel to travel from St. Augustine, Florida to New York.

This time, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says he was trying to journey all the way to the United Kingdom.

Baluchi was found in the hamster wheel about 70 nautical miles off Georgia.

He reportedly was stopped by the Coast Guard and negotiated for three days before being brought in.

