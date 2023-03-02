Fact or Fiction: Florida Bill would get rid of Democratic Party?

(KGTV) — A headline that caught our attention claims a new bill in Florida would get rid of the Democratic Party.

It's actually true.

Under a bill sponsored by Republican State Senator Blaise Ingoglia, any political party that ever supported slavery would be eliminated in Florida.

Southern Democrats advocated for slavery during the Civil War.

So, under the bill, any voters registered to the Democratic Party would automatically be re-registered as having "No party affiliation."

The chair of the Florida Democratic Party said "this is what a dictator does."

The Florida House Minority Leader said "it's unconstitutional. this bill will go nowhere."

