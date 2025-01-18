Fact or Fiction: Flags to fly at half-staff during Trump inauguration?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims the flags at the Capitol will fly at half-staff during Donald Trump's inauguration next Monday.

But that's fiction.

On December 29, former President Jimmy Carter passed away and President Biden ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff for 30 days.

That would have meant the flags would be at half-staff during Monday's inauguration, which President-elect Trump complained about.

But this week House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered the flags be raised during the inauguration and then lowered back again on Tuesday to honor Jimmy Carter.

