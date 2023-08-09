Fact or Fiction: First time children in South Carolina can bring sunscreen to school without doctor's note?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims this fall will be the first time children in South Carolina can bring sunscreen to school without a doctor's note.

It's actually true.

Until now, sunscreen was prohibited in South Carolina public schools because it's regulated by the FDA and considered over-the-counter medication which students couldn't bring to class without a doctor's permission.

But a new law is changing that.

Starting this school year, students can bring sunscreen to school, although it's limited to creams and lotions.

Aerosols and sprays are still not allowed.

