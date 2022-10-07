Fact or Fiction: Fine dining restaurant opens restaurant for dogs in San Francisco?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a new fine-dining restaurant has opened in San Francisco for dogs.

It's true.

Dogue opened September 25 in the Mission District.

Prices range from $4.95 for a doggy pastry to a $75 three-course meal served only on Sundays.

Dog owners can choose from a variety of dishes such as organic beef chuck steak with fermented carrots and beets or green-lipped mussels with fermented carrots and wheatgrass.

The owner says he opened Dogue originally as a doggy daycare in 2015 after burning out working in the restaurant industry.

