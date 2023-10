Senator Dianne Feinstein died September 28 at the age of 90.

Since then, conspiratorial posts have been popping up on social media wondering how Feinstein managed to vote in the Senate the day she passed away.

It’s not hard to explain.

C-SPAN has video of Feinstein voting yes on a procedural matter involving the FAA just before noon Eastern time on September 28.

She passed away later that evening at her Washington, D.C. home.