FACT OR FICTION: FEMA director doesn't know the U.S. has a hurricane season?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story getting a lot of buzz this week claims the head of FEMA said he wasn't aware the United States has a hurricane season.
It's true.
Several sources told Reuters that acting FEMA chief David Richardson made the remark during a daily briefing June 2.
It was reportedly not clear to staff whether he meant it literally or was joking.
The Department of Homeland Security said Richardson was joking.
In a statement, a spokesperson said “Despite mean-spirited attempts to falsely frame a joke as policy, there is no uncertainty about what FEMA will be doing this hurricane season.”
Richardson, a former Marine Corps officer and martial arts instructor, has led FEMA since early May.