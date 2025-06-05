Watch Now
FACT OR FICTION: FEMA director doesn't know the U.S. has a hurricane season?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story getting a lot of buzz this week claims the head of FEMA said he wasn't aware the United States has a hurricane season.

It's true.

Several sources told Reuters that acting FEMA chief David Richardson made the remark during a daily briefing June 2.

It was reportedly not clear to staff whether he meant it literally or was joking.

The Department of Homeland Security said Richardson was joking.

In a statement, a spokesperson said “Despite mean-spirited attempts to falsely frame a joke as policy, there is no uncertainty about what FEMA will be doing this hurricane season.”

Richardson, a former Marine Corps officer and martial arts instructor, has led FEMA since early May.

