Fact or Fiction: Famous artists release silent album?

A story getting a lot of buzz claims some big-name musicians have released a silent album.

It's true.

More than 1,000 musicians including Kate Bush, Tori Amos, and Annie Lennox have released an album called ‘Is this what we want?’

It features recordings of empty studios and performance spaces.

The album is a protest against proposed changes in Britain's copyright laws that would allow companies to use artists' work to train their AI models without permission.

The album is now available on Spotify.

A government spokesperson says current copyright laws are preventing AI from reaching its full potential.

