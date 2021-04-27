Fact or Fiction: Fake Chicago Police image shared on social media

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An image getting a lot of buzz appears to be a tweet sent by the official account of the Chicago Police Department saying "We are all Derek Chauvin" with a picture of the former officer on the day he was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

The alleged screenshot has been shared all over social media. But it's fiction.

Today, the real Chicago Police account tweeted "Not only does this synthetic and manipulated image, which is antithetical to our values, reflect the very worst of disinformation on social media, it also puts our officers and communities at risk by widening the gap in trust that we are working so hard to build, bridge & restore."