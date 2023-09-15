Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Facebook to start charging users $7.99 a month?

A message people are posting on Facebook says "Since the $7.99 charge is coming, I do not give permission to Facebook to charge $7.99 a month to my account.
Posted at 7:38 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 22:40:19-04

(KGTV) — A message people are posting on Facebook says "Since the $7.99 charge is coming, I do not give permission to Facebook to charge $7.99 a month to my account. Also all of my pictures are property of myself and not Facebook."

The message goes on to say the person learned the charge will go into effect on Monday from Channel 13 News.
      
Everything about this message is fiction.
      
Facebook is not about to start charging people, there is no organization called Channel 13 News and you own the rights to photos you post on Facebook, regardless of whether you post that message or not.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here For Air Show Info

Click Here For Air Show Info