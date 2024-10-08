Fact or Fiction: Explicit movie played on every passenger's screen on Qantas flight?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims an explicit movie was played on every passenger's screen on a Qantas flight from Australia to Japan.

This one's true.

A technical glitch with the in-flight entertainment system prevented passengers from making individual film selections.

So the flight attendants took a quick poll, with passengers selecting the R-rated Dakota Johnson film Daddio.

The movie features explicit material, including scenes of graphic nudity, and passengers were unable to turn it off on their locked screens.

After getting complaints, the film was switched to something more family-friendly.

Qantas issued an apology and said it's reviewing how the movie was selected.