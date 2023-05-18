Fact or Fiction: Every time you look at someone's Facebook page, a friend request is sent?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims every time you just looked at someone's Facebook profile, it was sending them a friend request.

It's actually true.

In early May, Facebook was sending people friend requests from users every time they looked at their page.

A Facebook spokesperson told the website Snopes the problem was temporary and has been corrected.

The glitch is being blamed on a recent update to the Facebook app.

The spokesperson says "We've stopped this from happening, and have canceled any requests that were sent because of this error. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

