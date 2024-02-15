Fact or Fiction: Every other movie seat bought in Valentine's Day prank?

(KGTV) — A wild Valentine’s Day story claims a group of single people in China once purchased every odd-numbered seat for a movie on Valentine's Day, preventing couples from sitting together.

It's true.

In 2014, a group of Shanghai singles bought every other seat to the Valentine's Day showing of Beijing Love Story.

The pranksters admitted their sole purpose was to disrupt lovey-dovey dates.

In a message posted online, the organizer said "Want to see a movie on Valentine's Day? Sorry, you'll have to sit separately. Absence makes the heart grow fonder."

