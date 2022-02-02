Fact or Fiction: Equifax settlement email is legit?

(KGTV) — We're clearing up some confusion over an email you may have received.
The email appears to concern a settlement over the 2017 Equifax data breach.
It offers you 4 free years of the credit monitoring service Experian Identity Works.
The body of the email contains a link to Experian's site in which you have to provide a lot of personal information.
But don't worry, it's legit.
Anyone who made a claim in the Equifax settlement had an option to receive credit monitoring.
For people who selected that option, this is how you get it.