Fact or Fiction: Equifax settlement email is legit?

(KGTV) — We're clearing up some confusion over an email you may have received.

The email appears to concern a settlement over the 2017 Equifax data breach.

It offers you 4 free years of the credit monitoring service Experian Identity Works.

The body of the email contains a link to Experian's site in which you have to provide a lot of personal information.

But don't worry, it's legit.

Anyone who made a claim in the Equifax settlement had an option to receive credit monitoring.

For people who selected that option, this is how you get it.

