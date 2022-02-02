Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Equifax settlement email is legit?

items.[0].videoTitle
We're clearing up some confusion over an email you may have received.
Posted at 8:20 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 23:20:36-05

(KGTV) — We're clearing up some confusion over an email you may have received.

The email appears to concern a settlement over the 2017 Equifax data breach.

It offers you 4 free years of the credit monitoring service Experian Identity Works.

The body of the email contains a link to Experian's site in which you have to provide a lot of personal information.

But don't worry, it's legit.

Anyone who made a claim in the Equifax settlement had an option to receive credit monitoring.

For people who selected that option, this is how you get it.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER