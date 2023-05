A story that went viral claims Elon Musk offered Tucker Carlson the job as Twitter CEO after Carlson was fired from Fox News.

But that's fiction.

The story links back to an article published by the website Spacexmedia which publishes satirical articles about Elon Musk.

One of Tucker Carlson's final interviews before his firing was with Musk, during which they discussed concerns about AI.

But there is no indication the Twitter owner has offered Carlson any sort of a job.