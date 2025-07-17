Fact or Fiction: Elmo goes on antisemitic rant on X?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims the beloved Sesame Street character Elmo went on an antisemitic rant on X over the weekend.

It's true, sort of.

Someone hacked into Elmo's official account and posted profane rants calling for violence against Jews and the release of the Epstein files.

The posts have since been deleted, and a spokesperson for Sesame Workshop issued a statement saying they strongly condemn the abhorrent content, and the account has since been secured.

By Tuesday, Elmo was back to his normal self, posting "Thank you for being kind to Elmo and all the people in your neighborhood. Elmo loves you."

