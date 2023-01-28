Fact or Fiction: Effort underway to change Halloween to the last Friday in October?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims an effort is underway to permanently change Halloween to the last Friday in October.

It's true, but it's only happening in Utah.

On January 25th, a bill that would move Halloween festivities from October 31st to the last Friday in October passed a State Senate committee in Utah.

It will now go to the full Senate for a vote.

The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween itself, but would encourage festivities such as trick-or-treating be held on the last Friday of the month.

Friday was chosen over Saturday because many children like to wear a costume to school.

