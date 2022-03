(KGTV) — An image going around social media claims to be an eBay listing for a used Russian tank recently seized by Ukrainians.

The asking price is $400,000.

But it's fiction.

We searched "Russian tank" on eBay and found a whole lot of toys and models, but no actual tank.

The image used in the fake eBay listing is an actual Russian tank.

But it certainly wasn't captured recently.

The photo of the Russian T-72 tank has been circulating online for more than a decade.