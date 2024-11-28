Fact or Fiction: Eating Thanksgiving turkey makes you sleepy?

(KGTV) — There are a number of long-standing beliefs about Thanksgiving.

Perhaps the one you hear the most is that eating turkey makes you sleepy.

But that's fiction.

Turkey does contain tryptophan, which can induce drowsiness, but people generally don't eat enough for it to have an effect.

You feel tired on Thanksgiving because of overeating and, in some cases, drinking too much alcohol.

It's also commonly believed that Thanksgiving is held on the last Thursday of November each year.

That is also not true.

In 1939, President Franklin Roosevelt decreed the holiday be celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, even in the occasional year when November has five Thursdays.