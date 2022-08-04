Fact or Fiction: Eating banned at major food expo?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims eating will be banned at a major food expo next week.

It's actually true.

The five day Food Expo kicks off July 11th in Hong Kong and is expected to draw tens of thousands of people and hundreds of exhibitors.

It features gourmet food from all over the world but, because of Covid rules, eating won’t be allowed.

People must keep their masks on the entire time, and food sampling is banned.

Hong Kong has been strictly adhering to China's zero-Covid policy.

