(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims an eagle in Missouri is trying to hatch a rock.

It's true.

Murphy lives at the World Bird Sanctuary outside St. Louis.

He's showing great dad skills, sitting every day on what he thinks is an egg. But, unfortunately, he's incubating a rock.



Murphy is very protective, squawking when another eagle lands on a branch above the nest he's built.

It takes about 35 days for an eagle egg to hatch, so Murphy may be sitting there a while.