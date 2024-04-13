Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: E.T. sequel coming to theaters in 2025?

A social media post appears to show a movie poster for a sequel to the iconic movie E.T. coming to theaters in 2025.
Posted at 10:30 PM, Apr 12, 2024
According to the caption, E.T. The Return to Earth will reunite original cast members Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore.

The post says their characters, Elliott and Gertie, embark on a cosmic quest with E.T. to save Earth from ecological collapse and a universe-wide conspiracy.

But don't start lining up for tickets because this is fiction.

The post was the creation of the Facebook page YODA BBY ABY, which is known for making fake movie posters.

