Fact or Fiction: Duolingo spike in Manadrin from TikTok ban?

(KGTV) — The TikTok ban in the U.S is currently on pause.

But a story you may have heard claims the threat of the app going away has led to a massive spike in people learning mandarin on Duolingo.

It's true.

The language-learning app reported a 216% spike in mandarin-learners compared to the same time last year.

The reason, in large part, is attributed to people trying to avoid the ban by switching to the Chinese version of TikTok called RedNote.

Its algorithm is Chinese, meaning much of the content that comes across user profiles is in mandarin.

