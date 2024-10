(KGTV)— A story that seems hard to believe claims a couple was arrested after officers found drugs in a bag that had "Definitely not a bag full of drugs" printed on it.

It's true.

The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon says they discovered the bag along with cash, a gun, and scales during a traffic stop Oct. 8.

Inside the bag they found more than 10 grams of fentanyl and meth.

The couple was booked on drug charges along with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.