A post going around social media claims Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in NASCAR's top circuit, is calling for NASCAR to eliminate the white flag because it has racist overtones.
Fact or Fiction: Driver wants NASCAR to ban white flag?
This story is fiction.

The website Snopes did some digging and found the rumor originated on a Facebook page called Elite Gridiron that produces satirical content.

Wallace did call for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag five years ago during the George Floyd protests, which it did.

But the white flag used in racing has no known racial overtones and none of the Confederacy's three national flags was just plain white.

