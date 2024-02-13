Fact or Fiction: Driver loses license minutes after getting it?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims a young man lost his driver's license for speeding ten minutes after getting his license.

It's true.

The York Regional Police in Ontario, Canada released a video showing the driver being clocked going 80-miles-an-hour in a 30-mile-an-hour zone.

After being pulled over, the driver told the officer he had gotten his license ten minutes earlier and thought it was 55 zone.

But that didn't save him.

The officer impounded the car and gave him two tickets which will result in his license being suspended for thirty days.

The young man told the officer the car belongs to his dad.

