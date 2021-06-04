Fact or Fiction: Drama mask used on headrest for carpool lane?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A picture that caught our eye claims to show a wild attempt to use the carpool lane by putting a white drama mask on the headrest of a car's passenger seat.

It's actually true. Police in Suffolk County, New York were so amused they took the picture.

An officer spotted the Nissan sedan on June 2 in the carpool lane of the Long Island Expressway.

The 20-year-old driver attached the mask to the headrest in an attempt to make it look like someone was sitting there.

The fine for driving solo in the HOV lane in New York typically runs well over $100.