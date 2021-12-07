Fact or Fiction: Dr. Pepper refusing vaccine mandates?

(KGTV) — A post going around social media claims to be a statement from The Dr. Pepper Corporation opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The statement says, in part, "no matter the trials of the political winds, Dr. Pepper corporation will not abide by any regulation or mandate that stipulates that our employees be vaccinated or face termination of employment."

But this is fiction.

First of all, there is no such thing as the Dr. Pepper Corporation.

The soft drink is owned by a company called Keurig Dr. Pepper.

A company spokesperson even sent out an email confirming Dr. Pepper will follow any vaccine mandates for private businesses.