Fact or Fiction: Donald Trump claims Queen Elizabeth knighted him in private?

(KGTV) — A screenshot going around online appears to show a post on former president Donald Trump's ‘Truth Social’ platform in which he claims the late Queen Elizabeth knighted him in private.

But the screenshot is a fake.

No evidence exists that Trump posted such a message on Truth Social.

A Trump spokesperson even gave a statement to the Associated Press confirming the post is not real.

Foreign nationals aren't even eligible for knighthood, although former presidents including Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush have been granted honorary knighthoods.