Fact or Fiction: Donald Duck banned in Finland for not wearing pants?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — June 9 is Donald Duck’s birthday, and a long-standing rumor claims the character was banned in Finland because he doesn't wear any pants.

But that's fiction. It started back in the 1970s when a politician proposed a cash-strapped Finish city stop purchasing Donald Duck comics for a youth center.

When his re-election came around, his opponent called him, "The man who banned Donald Duck."

He ended up losing and some tabloid news outlets twisted the story into Donald being banned for not wearing pants.

By the way, Donald Duck debuted in the Disney cartoon "The Wise Little Hen" on June 9, 1934.