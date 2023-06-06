Fact or Fiction: Dolly Parton has passed away?

(KGTV) — Social media posts have resurfaced over the last few days claiming Dolly Parton has passed away.

That is 100% false, but there is a reason the rumor is so prevalent right now.

Parton's songwriter Cynthia Weil did die on June 1st and Parton's name and pictures were often included in the obits.

That likely caused some people who weren't paying close attention to falsely conclude that Parton herself had passed.

We're happy to report Dolly Parton is alive and well and going strong at the age of 77.