Fact or Fiction: Dog found in luggage at Wisconsin airport?

You may recall last month TSA screeners were surprised to find a cat inside a checked bag at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

Now we're hearing it has happened again, this time with a dog.

It's true.

A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray this week at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin.

In a Twitter post, the TSA said the passenger neglected to tell them about her dog.

The agency is reminding travelers to remove their pets from the bag before sending the empty carrier into the machine.