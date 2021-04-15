Watch
Fact or Fiction: Dog advertised as lion at zoo?

A story you may have seen claims a zoo tried to pass off a golden retriever as an African lion. It's true.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Apr 15, 2021
The sign on a cage at a zoo in southwestern China advertised that an African lion was on display.

But inside was a very cute, but very common golden retriever.

A worker at the zoo claimed the cage had housed a lion in the past, but it was moved to another location and the zoo hadn't gotten around to taking down the sign.

But a zoo visitor says he couldn't find lions anywhere else in the park.

