Fact or Fiction: Does the Queen of England have an Airbnb?

(KGTV) - A story that caught our eye claims Queen Elizabeth is making some of her property available on Airbnb.

Don't expect to stay in Buckingham Palace, but it's true.

The former home of Elizabeth's head gardener on her Sandringham estate can be rented for $400 a night next February for a minimum of three nights.

The 2-floor house features furniture and artworks owned by the royal family.

For the more budget conscious, the Queen is also offering getaways at her Balmoral estate in Scotland for as little as $18 per person per night for a group of five.